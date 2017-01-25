Unemployment down in most metro areas, up in most counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local unemployment rates went down or stayed the same in most major Wisconsin cities and up in most counties between November and December.

The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday. They show that month-to-month unemployment rates decreased or didn’t change in 26 of 32 of the state’s largest cities, but they went up in 56 of 72 counties.

Among cities, Racine had the highest unemployment rate in December at 5.4 percent, followed by Milwaukee at 5 percent. Fitchburg and Madison, both at 2.5 percent, had the lowest.

December 2016 unemployment rates for metro areas in Northeast Wisconsin (comparison Nov. 2016 rates in parentheses)

Appleton: 3.4% (unchanged)

Fond du Lac: 3.1% (unchanged)

Green Bay: 3.7% (unchanged)

Manitowoc: 4.5% (up 0.4%)

Neenah: 3.4% (up 0.2%)

Oshkosh: 3.3% (down 0.2%)

Sheboygan: 3.7% (down 0.2%)

Bayfield County had the highest county unemployment rate at 7.5 percent, while Dane County had the lowest at 2.6 percent.

December 2016 unemployment rates for Northeast Wisconsin counties (comparison to Nov. 2016 rates in parentheses)

Brown: 3.3% (unchanged)

Calumet: 2.9% (unchanged)

Dodge: 3.3% (up 0.1%)

Door: 5.7% (up 1.3%)

Fond du Lac: 3.0% (up 0.1%)

Green Lake: 4.6% (up 0.3%)

Kewaunee: 3.4% (up 0.3%)

Manitowoc: 4.3% (up 0.6%)

Marinette: 5.2% (up 0.3%)

Menominee: 7.0% (up 0.1%)

Oconto: 4.2% (up 0.7%)

Outagamie: 3.4% (up 0.2%)

Shawano: 3.8% (up 0.3%)

Sheboygan: 3.1% (down 0.1%)

Waupaca: 3.3% (up 0.3%)

Winnebago: 3.3% (unchanged)

Year to year, unemployment went down or stayed the same in 71 of 72 counties. Door and Vilas counties had the most improvement, with unemployment rates down 1.9 percent overall since December 2015.

The statewide unemployment rate in Wisconsin was 4 percent in December.