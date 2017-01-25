Watch for slushy, slippery roads on your Wednesday commute

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – The snow is coming–it’s just a little late. That means drivers should not let their guard down when it comes to the possibility of slick roads.

StormCenter 2 meteorologist Steve Beylon says the timeline of this snow storm has shifted. It’s looking like we’ll get two-to-five inches, with less to the north.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties in our area until midnight. Snow could be heavy at times and cause reduced visibility on the roads.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says major highways in the Fox Valley are in “good winter driving” condition this morning, but areas to the west have slippery stretches.

However, rain has been switching over to snow in the Fox Valley. Temperatures on the ground are hovering around the freezing point, which means roads will likely be slick.

Steve’s Bus Stop Forecast shows snow as you bring the kids to school, and snow when you pick them up.

Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen is in Oshkosh this morning, giving us live updates on road conditions. Tammy Elliott is monitoring the live DOT cameras for Timesaver Traffic.

