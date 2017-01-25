Woman, four children rescued during Fond du Lac standoff

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A woman and four children were rescued during a five-hour standoff in Fond du Lac.

Police responded to an address at N. Peters Avenue at 1:48 a.m. for the report of a domestic abuse incident in which someone threatened to use a gun.

The SWAT team was also called to the scene.

After a five hour standoff, Fond du Lac Police went into the home and rescued the victim and her children.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Fond du Lac man, was taken into custody.

Police say no one was hurt during the standoff.

Investigators did not release the name of the suspect or possible charges.