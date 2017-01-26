Appleton doesn’t consider itself a sanctuary city, but won’t change how it welcomes immigrants

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Less than a week into his presidency, President Donald Trump is already clamping down on illegal immigrants. ThepPresident is ready to build a wall at the Mexican border, and he signed an executive order that would strip federal grant money from sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

Appleton has been labeled online as one of those sanctuary cities. But Mayor Tim Hanna is setting the record straight. According to Hanna, “We are not a sanctuary city. We do not meet the definition of sanctuary city. You can search the internet and look all over, we don’t meet it because we are not openly defying federal law.”

What Appleton is doing, however, is being vocal about how it treats immigrants and making sure they feel safe in the community.

“We will not stop, detain or question someone solely on their immigration status. That’s what we’ve been making very clear to our community. We’ve made that very clear to our immigrant families that are here, both that are documented and not documented,” says Police Chief Todd Thomas.

That practice is not something new in the Appleton, it’s what the city has always done. And even with the president’s executive order, Appleton will continue to treat anyone it comes across, whether they’re committing a crime or speeding down the road, the same way.

Chief Thomas says, “We run their name and if they come back that they have a detainer on them or a warrant from immigration, INS, we will hold them and we will confirm that warrant and we will take them to jail just like if we would stop someone who had a warrant from Winnebago County.”

And until instructed otherwise, because immigration is a federal issue, the Appleton will continue with business as usual.

Mayor Hanna adds, “If they ask for our assistance, we will assist them. That does not make it our responsibility.”