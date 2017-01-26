Audit finds Wisconsin highway projects billions of dollars over budget

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Lawmakers across the state are expressing concern about the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report released Thursday on Wisconsin Department of Transportation projects.

The audit suggests the DOT drastically underestimated the cost of a number of large highway projects.

According to the L.A.B. report, 19 major projects completed between 2008 and 2016 cost nearly $2 billion. That was nearly $780 million more than the initial estimates.

The report also looked at 16 ongoing projects and found they’re in total about $3 billion over budget.

Questions are now being raised over why the estimates were so inaccurate. The DOT is taking heat when it already faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.

Some lawmakers say the costs are unacceptable.

“Take Green Bay, OK, (Interstate) 41 running from Fond du Lac to Green Bay. That thing was not delayed much, but that thing cost more than triple the original cost,” Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Allouez) said. “We must have accurate information. Otherwise, you cannot make decisions that make sense.”

The release of the audit comes just weeks after state Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb resigned.

Dave Ross, who was recently appointed said, “My goal for the DOT is to maximize Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure without increasing the burden on taxpayers. The Legislative Audit Bureau report provides a road map to improved efficiency and transparency at the DOT. As the new Secretary, I couldn’t ask for more timely help.”

However, Ross isn’t accepting all of the audit’s findings, some of which suggest the DOT didn’t fully take into account the effects of inflation or solicit enough project bids.

Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) said, “Vertical infrastructure, university buildings, and prisons were never… were always pretty much on target, if not come in with cost savings. So it raises questions to me as to whether they low-balled on their budgeted amounts in order to move projects forward and to only be able to deal with this problem later which blew up today.”

Lawmakers expect this audit to be the focus of a number of hearings over the next several weeks as the process for the upcoming two-year state budget begins.