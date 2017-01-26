Authorities link 5 killings from 1980s to dead inmate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Authorities in New Hampshire are linking five deaths from the 1980s to a man who died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for killing and dismembering his wife.

State police and the attorney general’s office said Thursday they believe the killer was a man known as Bob Evans. He’s the one-time boyfriend of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1981. They believe he killed her and, separately, a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums in a New Hampshire state park. They say he was the father of one of the girls.

Authorities say Evans used a number of aliases.

Under the name of Lawrence Vanner, he was convicted in California of killing his wife, Eunsoon Jun, who was found dead in their basement.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)