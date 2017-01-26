Dick Lytie Spring Classic ends after 40-year run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A half-marathon is canceled after a 40-year run.

About 350 runners participate in the Dick Lytie Spring Classic in Green Bay every year.

“Definitely shocked. Definitely sad. A little disappointed,” runner Kelly Moore expressed.

Those are the emotions many Green Bay-area runners are feeling after learning the Dick Lytie Spring Classic has been canceled.

“It was just a great race with a great group of people. Some of the same folks year after year, and that’s really something I’m going to miss,” Moore said.

Race organizers prided themselves on the community-focused, low-cost event.

“We were low-key, we were low-budget, we tried to keep it that way,” race organizer Mark Ernst said.

But things changed in the four decades since the race began. And organizers say now, with having to hire law enforcement officers for the event, it became too expensive.

“We kind of had to make the decision. Do you want to keep subsidizing this, keep leading, or do you just have to at some point pull the trigger?” Ernst said.

The decision was made not to raise the cost to keep the race going. “We don’t need any more high-dollar events. We’ve got plenty of them,” Ernst said.

Runners say the hilly course was challenging — something they’re really going to miss as they get ready for other races later in the spring.

“It was a great way to kind of test your fitness and gauge where you were after a winter of training,” Moore said.

Some runners plan to pound the streets on their own on the day the race was originally scheduled, even without racing bibs or a finish line.

“We’ve already got a mini-movement,” Ernst said. “On April 1 at 10 o’clock, I think people are going to go out there and maybe run the loop for old time’s sake.”