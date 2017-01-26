Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen’s home

Three former foster children of a Pennsylvania woman charged in the brutal rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted daughter are revealing what they saw and endured in the home.

The women lived with Sara Packer and her husband years before the death of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Sara Packer and her boyfriend were charged this month with killing Grace and dumping her body in remote northeastern Pennsylvania as part of what authorities call a rape-murder fantasy.

In separate interviews with The Associated Press, the women said Sara was mentally and physically abusive toward her adopted daughter and clearly favored Grace’s biological brother, who was also adopted.

Sara and David Packer fostered dozens of children before David Packer was arrested in 2010 and sent to prison for sexually assaulting Grace and a foster daughter. Grace remained with her adoptive mother.

