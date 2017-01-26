Fans pay respects to Mary Tyler Moore in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Fans in Minneapolis are paying tribute to actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose popular 1970s show was set in Minnesota’s largest city.

Moore, who played a TV producer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Wednesday at 80.

In downtown Minneapolis, fans laid flowers at the base of the statue showing Moore smiling and tossing her cap in the air, as she did in the show’s opening credits. Some fans also imitated the hat-tossing or posed for selfies in front of the statue, which is temporarily indoors during Nicollet Mall construction.

Thirty-five-year-old Nichole Buehler of Minneapolis said her first instinct after hearing Moore had died was to find the statue and pay her respects. Buehler says for people in Minneapolis, seeing their city captured on TV “was a big deal.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)