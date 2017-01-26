Get away to the WBAY RV & Camping Show

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, maybe you’re looking for something to do this spring and summer, too.

The annual WBAY RV & Camping Show can help you with that. The show opened Thursday at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall.

You will see feature-rich RV’s, campers, vans, and tricked out pop-ups that will make you feel like you’re taking your home on the road. Or plan your next getaway with the many campgrounds, resorts and state parks helping you find a place to get away from it all.

“Oh, you definitely should come in, because even if you’re not thinking of buying one, it’s a great experience just to see what the RV industry has to offer and what the campgrounds have to offer, because it’s just not us sitting back trying to say, ‘Here, let’s buy a trailer.’ Everyone is here from the area and outlying areas that own campgrounds as well,” Wagner’s RV Center sales manager Brian Beno said.

The expo runs through Sunday. Find hours and ticket information at http://rvandcampingexpogb.com/