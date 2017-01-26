Kratz book on Steven Avery trial gets Feb. 21 release date

(WBAY) – A book written by the man who prosecuted “Making a Murderer” subjects Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey will be released in February.

Former Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz has written a book that “tells you what ‘Making a Murderer’ didn’t,” according to the description of “Avery: The Case Against Steven Avery and What ‘Making a Murderer’ Got Wrong.”

“Making a Murderer” is the award-winning Netflix series that documented the trials of Avery and his nephew Dassey for the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach.

The docu-series, which became an international sensation, sowed seeds of doubt for some viewers with theories that law enforcement framed Avery for Halbach’s murder, and the methods used to obtain a confession from Dassey were unconstitutional.

Kratz’s book, which includes a forward by Nancy Grace, will be released on Feb. 21, according to a listing on Amazon.

An excerpt of the book description:

With Avery, Ken Kratz puts doubts about Steven Avery’s guilt to rest. In this exclusive insider’s look into the controversial case, Kratz lets the evidence tell the story, sharing details and insights unknown to the public. He reveals the facts Making a Murderer conveniently left out and then candidly addresses the aftermath—openly discussing, for the first time, his own struggle with addiction that led him to lose everything.”

Last January, Kratz spoke with Action 2 News reporter Emily Matestic about his intentions to write this book.

“For 10 years, I have chosen not to write a book, I’ve chosen not to do anything publicly. But, because the docu-drama raised all of these incendiary claims, somebody has to stand up. Somebody has to stand up, not only for the cops and the prosecutors and the criminal justice system, but obviously for the victim,” Kratz said.

Kratz’s book will be released just days after a hearing for Brendan Dassey that could result in his freedom.

The Feb. 14 hearing in front of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit will allow the State and Dassey’s counsel 20 minutes each to make arguments.

Last August, a district court overturned Dassey’s conviction, agreeing with defense attorneys who argued the then-teenage boy’s confession was invalid, because of a diminished mental capacity and because he was misled and coerced by investigators.

The State of Wisconsin appealed the judge’s ruling to the Seventh Circuit Court.

Dassey remains in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage while he waits a decision on his freedom.

Meanwhile, Avery is appealing his life prison sentence with the help of a high-profile attorney from Chicago.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner has said she intends to prove evidence was planted at Avery property in Manitowoc County during the investigation of Halbach’s murder.

In December, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison was analyzing forensic evidence used to convict Avery. Eight pieces of evidence — including swabs of blood stains, blood flakes and a car key — are subject to testing. Most of it is from Halbach’s SUV found on Avery’s Salvage property in 2005. The testing is more advanced than what was available when Avery was convicted of murdering Halbach.

Not 1 but 8 plants:bullets, bones, blood, camera, cellphone PDA, key, car + false confession. World's best experts on it. #MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) January 17, 2017