CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department has purchased a camera that gives the community a 360 degree view of crime.

WQOW reports the department will use the camera to investigate crime scenes and car crashes.

The department plans to release some of the 360 degree photos and videos on its Facebook page:

