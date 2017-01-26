Man accused of assaulting Two Rivers police officer

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) – A 23-year-old Two Rivers man is accused of assaulting a police officer.

The Two Rivers Police Department says officers were called to a south side apartment complex on Jan. 25 at 12:52 p.m.

A 23-year-old man became “argumentative and combative with officers,” according to a police report.

Police say the man hit an officer “numerous times” on his head and face. The 20-year veteran of the force was not seriously injured, but had to be treated at a local hospital.

The suspect was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail for obstructing an officer.

The man’s name was not released.