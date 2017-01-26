Master plan unveiled for NEW Zoo and Adventure Park expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The unveiling of a new master plan for the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park Thursdayshows some major upgrades to the 1,600 acre facility.

“What we would really like to do is make this the regional destination for adventure, education and conservation,” said Neil Anderson, director of the NEW Zoo.

Anderson said the best way to accomplish that is to bring the entire facility — the NEW Zoo, the Adventure Park and the Reforestation Camp — together under one master plan.

“Imagine this, as you are walking from the upper parking lot, which would be our new parking lot, you will be able to see an aerial ropes course and an aerial canopy tour that would take you from the adventure park over to the zoo and over some of its exhibits,” said Anderson.

“We have endless opportunities and we have 1,600 acres of land, of which right now 80 acres have been designated for this project,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

“We have 30-35 projects that could potentially be constructed here over the next 10-15 years and there is a little bit of pick and choose as we go forward with what projects will be constructed,” Jón Stefánsson , principal at CLR Design.

Anderson said new exhibits and trails will be added, while others will be modernized.

“You may have aerial trails where the animals can follow you,” said Anderson. “You may be walking out to see the moose and a lynx may be walking along with you as well.”

There will also be new ways to experience the zoo, by enjoying a new water park, a walking trail lined with sculptures, or camping overnight.

“We could give you a safari-type feel as well,” said Anderson.

“We have a great recreational amenity here,” said Streckenbach. “It’s a jewel, and it would be foolish of us to not think about the future and how we plan for it.”

The master plan projects also include:

Expand the parking lot south of the zoo; the current main parking lot, which requires visitors to cross Reforestration Drive, becomes overflow parking

Build a zoo entry gateway connecting the larger parking lot to the zoo and Adventure Park, allowing ticketing to both in one location

African Savanna habitat with multiple animal species, with heated rocks for the animals and expanded areas for feeding the giraffes

Renovated Japanese Macaque area with overhead passages for the animals and a bamboo “forest” path to the red panda exhibit

Discovery Garden with conservation education lab and amphitheater

Expanded mountain bike and fat bike trails, including a high-speed cycling path, area for staging races, and an off-road terrain track playground for kids

Improved amenities for horseback riding

Support for snowmaking along lighted trails for cross-country skiing and fat bikes

Stretching equipment for runners and trailhead facility with restrooms, shower and water bottle fill stations for trail users

The 20-year plan comes with a $15 million to $20 million price tag.

Anderson said they expect to start fundraising next year.