GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy wrapped up the 2016-2017 season with a news conference Thursday morning.

The headlines:

Green Bay associate head coach Tom Clements is leaving after 11 years with the Packers:

McCarthy: "Tom Clements will move onto other interests, his contract has expired, I would like to thank him for an incredible 11 years here" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

That's big news! Clements moving on from #Packers — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

Clements (associate head coach/offense) called plays first half of 2015 season, had play-calling stripped, will leave #Packers — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

General Manager Ted Thompson will return with the same vision:

McCarthy: "Ted is back… I don't see any change with him in terms of his vision" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

"Ted is at the Senior Bowl… he was probably the first one there Monday interviewing players" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

McCarthy on Thompson: "The questions are fair, he's not the youngest cat anymore. But he's working." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

In defense of defensive coordinator Dom Capers:

McCarthy: "this is no time for drama, Dom Capers is an excellent football coach and had to deal with a lot of challenges" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

Ty Montgomery is a running back. McCarthy would like Eddie Lacy to return to the team:

McCarthy on @TyMontgomery2: He's a running back. He wants to change his number & that's the way we're going. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2017

McCarthy on Lacy: "would love to see Eddie back… when he clears the medical threshold we will have to see where we are" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

On Clay Matthews:

How much did injuries affect Clay? "obviously hampered by his injuries, missed games… shoulder we know was a big injury" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

Clay "he is a play maker and brings a unique set of skills to our team" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017

On Aaron Rodgers:

McCarthy on window with Rodgers: "We need to win a championship for everybody… and obviously he's the key" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 26, 2017