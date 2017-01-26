Michigan Street Bridge to reopen following beam repairs

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge will reopen to vehicles and pedestrians Thursday afternoon following beam repairs.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge has been closed since Jan. 3 to repair nine beams damaged last April by a semi towing the backhoe.

Crews had to cut out the damaged beams and bolt new beams into place. DOT crews used 3-D imaging to replicate the beams.

It cost about $200,000 to repair the damage, according to the DOT. The agency says the driver of the semi that hit the bridge is responsible for all repair costs.

 

 

