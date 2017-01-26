Puppy love: Pet therapy team brings smiles to cancer patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – If you need a little something to make you smile, this picture might just do the trick.

And it means this Golden Retriever is doing exactly what she’s trained to do.

The therapy dog is now going new places, helping people in ways medicine can’t.

You see the transformation the minute Kabo walks into a room.

The three-year old pet therapy dog turns an otherwise quiet morning of doctor’s visits and treatments at the Cancer TEAM at Bellin Health into smiles, laughter and happiness.

“Oh my God, it’s such a joy. Such a joy,” says Linda Coe.

Linda looks forward to Thursdays, knowing she’ll have a special visitor to keep her mind off her chemotherapy treatments.

“She listens and she’s calming, a very calming effect around here. She brings smiles and calm,” says Linda.

And that was nurse Nancy Gaedtke’s goal when she came up with the idea to have a pet therapy dog visit her patients.

She’d seen the benefits of a dog visiting Bellin Hospital and thought it could work here, too.

“One of our employees brought their puppy here. It was after hours, but there was still a patient here. We could tell instantly that this was something we needed, because they were all over that. They wanted to pet the dog and we said, why not? Let’s try it here and see if it works, and it’s gone really well,” says Gaedtke.

Since June, Deb Fuglestad has been bringing Kabo on weekly visits to mingle with patients, their families and staff.

“Our motto is sharing smiles and joy and changing the pace of a day, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” says Fuglestad.

Kabo is right at home, letting patients scratch her head or simply laying at their feet and offering comfort in ways medicine and humans just can’t.

“It’s fantastic. It brings a whole different realm to your treatment, because it just doesn’t feel like a treatment then. It feels like you’re part of the rest of the world,” says Joanne Stefl, who’s receiving chemo treatments.

“The very first time that I came here, and my youngest son was with me, and he said, ‘This is such a sad place.’ I said, ‘No, Jacob. There’s a lot of hope in this room.’ And she just brings even more joy,” says Linda.

The pet therapy team says they’re careful to make sure Kabo only visits with people who want to, or are feeling well enough, to see her.

They say they’ve only received positive comments.