Rawhide Boys Ranch “House Mother,” co-founder dies at 82

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) – Jan Gillespie, who co-founded the Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London with her husband John and Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr and his wife Cherry, died Wednesday at her home at the age of 82. That’s according to Rawhide Executive Director John Solberg.

The Gillespies and Starrs founded a non-profit ranch for at-risk teenage boys in 1965.

It was unique providing troubled boys ages 13 to 18 with residential living and a family atmosphere, the Rawhide Boys Ranch organization says, and Mrs. Gillespie was a House Mother for 27 years to more than 350 boys.

Mrs. Gillespie integrated her love for horseback riding into the Rawhide Boys ranch, pairing boys with horses and making them responsible for caring for the horse.

Visitation for Jan Gillespie is Monday, January 30, at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with a lunch served at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for gifts to the Jan Gillespie Memorial Fund to support the Rawhide Boys Ranch. Funds will be used to build a home on the Rawhide grounds. Make a donation online at http://www.rawhide.org or mail to:

Jan Gillespie Memorial

Rawhide

E7475 Rawhide Rd.

New London, WI 54961