Ryan says Congress will pay billions for wall

The Associated Press Published:
In this Nov. 10, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pose for photographers after a meeting in the Speaker's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the meeting of congressional Republicans (all times EST):

9:55 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion — and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit — or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn’t commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for “the construction of a physical barrier on the border.”

Trump is set to speak to the lawmakers later Thursday — a day after signing an executive order calling for the wall.

