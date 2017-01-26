Snowfall reports: Jan. 25-26, 2017

By Published:

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Most areas received two-to-five inches of snow with the latest storm. Some areas of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties received seven-to-eight inches.

Here’s a look at snowfall reports for Jan. 25-26:

Snowfall reports, Jan. 25-26, 2017
Snowfall reports, Jan. 25-26, 2017

 

Additional reports:

  • Ashwaubenon – 2.5 inches
  • Neenah – 2 inches

