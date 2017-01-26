It’s been a promise kept, 25 years after a Green Bay area family laid to rest their only son.

The Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation is celebrating an inspirational milestone this year.

Brian’s journey began 40 years ago this week, in a Bellin Hospital delivery room.

“Today we are celebrating the birth of an amazing young man and the birth of a movement he inspired,” says Bellin Health President George Kerwin.

At the age of 15, Brian LaViolette tragically lost his life in a swimming accident in Door County.

Within two weeks of his funeral, Brian’s parents, Doug and Renee, formed a scholarship foundation in their son’s name.

“Honestly as parents and a family, we were just trying to get through probably the grief process, we just wanted to somehow think through his legacy and what we would do with it,” says Doug LaViolette, Brian’s father and President of the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation.

In 1993, the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation awarded its first scholarship.

Since then, that number has grown to 725 scholarships ranging from $500 to $10,000, in 15 states and 3 foreign countries.

“The day of Brian’s funeral a promise was made that in your name and memory we will all accomplish great things and that promise has been fulfilled, and the journey continues,” says Foundation Board Member Vicki Parmentier.

Accepting a scholarship today, Bellin College student Emma Jeschke credited the foundation’s mission statement for inspiring her.

It’s a phrase Brian penned and kept by his bed.

“The ‘Journey is the Reward’ carries a powerful message, too often we forget about the present and focus only on the end product, but if we fail to enjoy and truly live in the present, is the end product really worth it?,” says Jeschke.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the foundation will recognize 25 stories of past scholarship winners throughout the year.

For the LaViolette family, Brian’s foundation continues to provide a sense of peace and healing.

“You feel better, you feel better as a parent, you feel better about life, and then you see the results, you see the kids, you see these young men and women coming back and appreciating what you’ve done for them and the more you give, the more you get,” says LaViolette.