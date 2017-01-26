Thursday marks 20th anniversary of Packers Super Bowl XXXI win

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1997, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Andre Rison during the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1997, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Andre Rison during the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s been 20 years since the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

On Jan. 26, 1997, the Green and Gold defeated the Patriots 35-21 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

It was the Packers’ first Super Bowl victory since Super Bowl II.

Memorable Moments:

  • Packers quarterback Brett Favre tossed a Super Bowl-record 81-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman. Favre also tossed a TD to Andre Rison, and No. 4 ran in another touchdown.
  • Reggie White set a Super Bowl-record with three sacks.
  • The MVP of the game was Desmond Howard. He had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, and a record 244 yards.
  • The Packers intercepted Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe four times.

Click here to view the box score for Super Bowl XXXI.

