Thursday marks 20th anniversary of Packers Super Bowl XXXI win

It's been 20 years since the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

On Jan. 26, 1997, the Green and Gold defeated the Patriots 35-21 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

It was the Packers’ first Super Bowl victory since Super Bowl II.

Memorable Moments:

Packers quarterback Brett Favre tossed a Super Bowl-record 81-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman. Favre also tossed a TD to Andre Rison, and No. 4 ran in another touchdown.

Reggie White set a Super Bowl-record with three sacks.

The MVP of the game was Desmond Howard. He had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, and a record 244 yards.

The Packers intercepted Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe four times.

