Veterans Affairs official resigns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The second-highest ranking official at the state’s veterans agency has resigned.

The Capital Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jtxzM1 ) Assistant Deputy Secretary Dan Buttery’s resignation was effective January 21. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman told the newspaper Buttery left to work in the private sector.

Buttery had applied to take over for former Secretary John Scocos, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Gov. Scott Walker has not yet replaced Scocos but earlier this month appointed Kathy Marschman to the position on an interim basis.

