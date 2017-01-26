Veterans Affairs official resigns

The Associated Press Published:
wisconsin-department-of-veterans-affairs-logo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The second-highest ranking official at the state’s veterans agency has resigned.

The Capital Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jtxzM1 ) Assistant Deputy Secretary Dan Buttery’s resignation was effective January 21. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman told the newspaper Buttery left to work in the private sector.

Buttery had applied to take over for former Secretary John Scocos, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Gov. Scott Walker has not yet replaced Scocos but earlier this month appointed Kathy Marschman to the position on an interim basis.

___

Information from: The Capital Times, http://www.madison.com/tct

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s