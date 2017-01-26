Volunteers reach out to Brown County’s homeless during yearly count

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Volunteers spent the overnight hours looking for people who are living on the streets in Brown County.

The Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition performs the count twice a year to get a better picture of the homeless population in this area.

Volunteers say they found 11 people sleeping in a car or in the elements. The number of people staying shelters overnight will be added to the total.

The volunteers give all people they find during the count a bag with a blanket, water, snacks, and hand warmers. They also give them resources for getting assistance.

The Housing and Urban Development Department gives funds to agencies and shelters that work with the homeless, so an accurate number is important.

The count is also a step toward helping people find a safe place to stay.

“Certainly that number goes to help HUD and it can influence needs, but we also look at it as an opportunity to connect with folks on the streets and get them engaged in resources so we can get them in a shelter and housing,” says Tami Frea, Program Director, New Community Shelter.

The Homeless and Housing Coalition is holding a Housing Resource Day Thursday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Green Bay’s Central Church, 831 Schoen St. It is open to anyone who is homeless or at risk of losing their housing.

Click here to learn more about the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition.