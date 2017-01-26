Wisconsin teen “hoverplows” his driveway

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin eighth grader has discovered a fun way to shovel snow.

Tanner Scherer of Sun Prairie uses his hoverboard to clear his family’s driveway, and he’s become a viral hit.

“It [the hoverboard] was water proof so I could bring it outside,” Tanner told our partner station WKOW.

“If it’s like an inch or two of really light snow, that’s the time it works the best.”

The 13-year-old’s “hoverplow” efforts are on YouTube, and the video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

Tanner told WKOW the hardest part about shoveling with the “hoverplow” is that it really works the leg muscles.

