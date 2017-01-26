Wisconsinites arrive in D.C. to walk in March for Life

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBAY) – On Friday afternoon hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march in Washington D.C. sharing their anti-abortion beliefs.

The March for Life has been held in our nations capital since 1974 around the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion.

90 people, who are part of the statewide group, Pro-Life Wisconsin, are now in Washington D.C. for the March for Life.

That includes some people from the Fox Valley who hope to show our country that they support the anti-abortion movement.

“Because of the fact, I hope they see that there are many many women, many, many, young people both male and female, who are marching that have a strong feeling that these are children from the moment they are conceived,” said Vickie Roeske from Winneconne.

The group spent time outside a Planned Parenthood Thursday spreading their views with signs.

“Some of the them gave us the thumbs up, some of them applauded us, some of them waved their arms in joy, there were very few people who didn’t respond somehow to our presence standing on the street, if it makes a difference even to those people,” said Mary Alice Eisch from Winchester.

Pro-Life Wisconsin says it hopes to see Planned Parenthood defunded and ultimately Roe vs. Wade reversed.

“So even though we do have President Trump and a Republican-controlled legislature, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to get everything that we want, of course not. It’s never going to be like that,” said Pro-Life Wisconsin Communications Director Jade Hrdi.