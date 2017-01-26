Woman’s falsely claims robbery, is linked to 4 burglary cases

STILES, Wis. (WBAY) – An Oconto County woman may be having second thoughts about falsely reporting a robbery.

The investigation into the report eventually linked the woman, Lydia Vankauwenberg, and a man to three burglaries and an attempted burglary.

In late November, Vankauwenberg reported she was attacked by two people in her driveway and property was stolen from her.

Investigators eventually determined that didn’t happen, and their investigation led them to search a home in the town of Stiles, where they found Timothy Johnson in possession of a stolen handgun and almost 9 ½ pounds of marijuana.

Vankauwenberg, 29, and Johnson, 30, are both in the Oconto County Jail.

Online court records show Vankauwenberg is charged with two counts of burglary to a building or dwelling, theft of movable property valued over $10,000, furnishing a firearm to an unathorized person, and obstructing an officer.

Johnson faces the same felony charges of burglary and theft, obstructing an officer and possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Both will be in court in February.