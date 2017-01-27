Billy Joel concert tour coming to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Piano Man is coming to Lambeau Field.

Action 2 News confirmed Billy Joel will perform a concert at the stadium in June.

Details have not been announced yet. The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation will make an official concert announcement next Wednesday, February 1, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The only concert date for June on Billy Joel’s current tour schedule is Madison Square Garden in New York on June 6.

He’s been a professional singer-songwriter for 45 years, according to his official biography. He’s earned 6 Grammy awards out of 23 nominations and created 33 Top 40 hit singles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

His extensive list of hit songs includes “Only the Good Die Young,” which he performed at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “Allentown,” “Goodnight Saigon,” “She’s Always a Woman,” “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Just the Way You Are,” “You May be Right,” “Big Shot” and “New York State of Mind.”

This would be the third concert at Lambeau Field — and the first not to headline Kenny Chesney, who performed there in 2011 and returned in 2015 with Jason Aldean.