Brown County veterans with wheelchairs now have a new way to get around

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Brown County leaders showed off a new vehicle Friday for transporting disabled veterans in our community.

Last year’s county budget and a federal grant paid for a van that can accommodate veterans who use wheelchairs.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Green Bay chapter says until now it had to use contracted services to get those vets to the VA or to private appointments.

“This van can carry eight wheelchairs and three passengers in addition to that, so that’s what we haven’t done before is being able to carry wheelchair persons,” DAV treasurer Dick Marbes said.

Veterans who need the service can schedule rides by calling (920) 338-8620 or (920) 562-8837 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The DAV is also looking for volunteers to help with the transport van program.