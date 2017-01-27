De Pere Middle School receives awards from Verizon

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Their hard work is paying off.

After winning “Best in State,” students at De Pere Middle School received a $5,000 check and tablets from Verizon to be used toward education in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as the STEM courses.

A school assembly was held Friday to receive the awards from Verizon’s Innovative App Challenge.

As we reported earlier this week, students created an app called PassItOn to report bullying and reward good deeds.

“Ninety-five percent of students are doing great things, they are just kind of going unnoticed, and I think that it is just so important at the middle school level to give them a voice and to give them, you know, a say in making the school what they want to make it,” teacher Heather Wright said.

The students are a finalist for a national award, out of more than 1,800 submissions. If they win, the school receives $15,000 and help from MIT to develop the app.

You can help them win the Fan Favorite award by texting the word PASSITON to 22333 by February 14.