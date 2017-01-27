FDL Fire Department using technology to track response time

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – The quicker first responders can get on scene, the better their outcomes could be. A major technology upgrade at the Fond du Lac Fire Department will help improve what are already above average response times.

Whether it’s a house fire or a call for an ambulance, time is of the essence. And that’s why the Fond du Lac Fire Department recently installed hundreds of thousands of dollars of technology that will help its members get to calls faster, and track what is slowing them down.

According to Assistant Chief Steve Beer, “On a fire call, firefighters have to put on all of their turnout gear and everything, we want them out the door in a minute and thirty seconds, that’s their goal. And then the travel time on top of that. We want that to be under seven minutes.”

The technology installed includes lighted speakers in almost every room of the fire station. So, when a call comes in, those working will not only hear about it but see it. They’ll also be able to see where they’re headed what kind of call they’re going on. That information is displayed on every one of the many electronic message board throughout the fire station.

Assistant Chief Steve Beer says, “As they’re getting dressed, they can look at the display board, read what the nature of the call is, the type of call and then right below it there will be a clock that’s ticking, starting from number one counting up for their turnout time, so they’re going to know how fast they’re getting outside.”

All of that information and timing is being tracked and displayed on First Watch. The program allows the department to see how quickly personnel and equipment are getting to calls. With goals being set and tracked, they’re expected to be met.

“When we see an outcome on a daily basis that is not within our parameters, everything has parameters and time elements to it, that is addressed right then and there with the crew or with the individual,” say Beer.

Since launching the program, the Fond du Lac Fire Department has been able to meet between 90 and 100% of its goals.