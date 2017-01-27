Fond du Lac’s Big Mac enthusiast doles out valuable Special Sauce

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) – Fond du Lac’s Big Mac enthusiast knows a thing or two about the burger’s Special Sauce. On Thursday, he helped share his Big Mac joy by handing out free bottles of the stuff that tops his favorite food.

Don Gorske has eaten more than 29,000 Big Macs since 1972. That’s secured him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Gorske became a public figure after he was featured in the 2003 film “Super Size Me.”

On Thursday, Gorske helped hand out free bottles of Special Sauce to the first 100 people in line at a McDonald’s restaurant in Wauwatosa.

He spoke to our partner station WISN.

“According to a math teacher in Fond du Lac, I’ve eaten 161.6 gallons of Special Sauce during my life,” Gorske said.

McDonald’s gave away 10,000 bottles of the Special Sauce Thursday during a nationwide promotion.

Customers who scored a bottle should probably hold off on opening it up. The Associated Press reports the giveaway bottles are being sold online for thousands of dollars.

In case you forgot the jingle …