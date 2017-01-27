Green Bay-area Honda dealership caught up in national data breach

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Van’s Honda in Ashwaubenon is sending letters to customers, saying their personal information might have leaked online through a third-party company.

The issue has come to light for more than 100 auto dealers across the country using DealerBuilt, a database software company based in Iowa.

Authorities say files were being backed up without encryption or security.

According to technology publisher ZDNet.com, millions of customer and employee records were found online including names, Social Security numbers, addresses and phone numbers.

ZDNet says Van’s Honda was one of the databases it received for verification.

Van’s Honda says it’s not aware that their particular files were part of the breach but it’s alerting customers and employees offering free credit monitoring to be safe.

A customer forwarded a photo of the letter they received from DealerBuilt.