High School Scores: Friday, Jan. 27

Basketball graphic

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 67, Wisconsin Dells 55

Almond-Bancroft 79, Bowler 23

Altoona 70, Fall Creek 55

Amherst 61, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Antigo 76, Pacelli 44

Arrowhead 78, Waukesha North 52

Ashwaubenon 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 65

Assumption 42, Stratford 39

Auburndale 60, Pittsville 42

Bangor 70, Necedah 44

Bay Port 79, Sheboygan North 68

Brookfield Academy 77, St. John’s NW Military Academy 57

Bruce 40, Birchwood 34

Burlington 61, Union Grove 55

Cameron 63, Clayton 17

Catholic Memorial 65, Kettle Moraine 64

Chippewa Falls 60, Menomonie 42

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, Iowa 48, Cuba City 47

Clear Lake 75, Turtle Lake 46

Cornell 80, Winter 40

Crivitz 50, Oneida Nation 36

Cumberland 63, Ladysmith 55

De Pere 54, Green Bay Preble 38

Deerfield 79, Williams Bay 71

Denmark 71, Oconto Falls 43

Edgar 41, Phillips 38

Edgewood 59, Milton 41

Elkhorn Area 66, Westosha Central 64

Ellsworth 65, Mondovi 54

Fall River 66, Dodgeland 58

Florence 66, Three Lakes 50

Frederic 71, Prairie Farm 60

Gilmanton 54, New Auburn 50

Grafton 70, Homestead 62

Green Bay East 60, Menasha 55

Greenfield 67, Greendale 62

Gresham Community 79, Wild Rose 52

Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 65

Hustisford 73, Cambridge 65

Ironwood, Mich. 66, Butternut 42

Kenosha Christian Life 49, Saint Francis 46

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Kimberly 66, Appleton West 23

Living Word Lutheran 75, Lake Country Lutheran 67

Luck 60, Webster 24

Markesan 59, Randolph 56

McDonell Central 84, Thorp 58

Mellen 77, Washburn 68

Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 69

Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 78

Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Marshall 67

Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee Vincent 25

Monona Grove 71, Portage 59

Mount Horeb 53, Reedsburg Area 50

Mukwonago 78, Waukesha South 56

Muskego 70, Waukesha West 56

Neillsville 53, Greenwood 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 77, Shorewood 65

New Berlin West 59, South Milwaukee 54

New London 49, Green Bay West 46

Nicolet 62, Germantown 60

Northwestern 65, Hayward 53

Oak Creek 52, Franklin 49

Oregon 45, Monroe 38

Oshkosh North 89, Fond du Lac 74

Owen-Withee 74, Spencer 61

Peshtigo 72, Lena 53

Pius XI Catholic 81, Brown Deer 58

Platteville 69, River Valley 55

Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 44

Prentice 71, Abbotsford 59

Pulaski 71, Sheboygan South 57

Racine Case 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 60

Racine Horlick 86, Kenosha Bradford 75

Racine Park 68, Kenosha Tremper 44

Regis 68, Osseo-Fairchild 45

Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 54, OT

Rice Lake 75, Eau Claire Memorial 55

Rio 78, Johnson Creek 47

River Falls 75, Hudson 60

Royall 81, Hillsboro 36

Saint Croix Central 61, Somerset 39

Saint Thomas Aquinas 77, Wausaukee 44

Sauk Prairie 55, Baraboo 49

Shiocton 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62

Sparta 78, Aquinas 55

Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 41

Stoughton 91, Fort Atkinson 63

Superior 52, Cloquet, Minn. 49

Suring 51, Niagara 44

Tomah 74, La Crosse Logan 69

Unity 63, Siren 34

University Lake/Trinity 59, Tenor/Veritas 27

University School of Milwaukee 59, Heritage Christian 56

Warren, Ill. 79, Benton 60

Waterford 63, Badger 38

Waunakee 72, DeForest 45

Wausau East 60, D.C. Everest 56

Wausau West 55, Merrill 53

Wauwatosa West 74, Cudahy 40

West De Pere 37, Seymour 51

Westfield Area 56, Wautoma 51

Whitnall 62, Pewaukee 58

Wilmot Union 76, Delavan-Darien 59

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 85, Marshfield 53

Xavier 83, Shawano Community 67

Young Coggs Prep 68, Salam School 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algoma 50, Sturgeon Bay 26

Amery 58, Ellsworth 43

Appleton North 61, Appleton East 46

Appleton West 47, Kimberly 46

Arrowhead 64, Waukesha North 19

Augusta 43, Lincoln 36

Barneveld 64, Albany 36

Beaver Dam 61, Slinger 47

Belmont 44, River Ridge 43

Big Foot 52, Turner 48

Black Hawk 59, Benton 52

Blair-Taylor 39, Independence 30

Brillion 33, Chilton 24

Brodhead 64, Palmyra-Eagle 49

Brookfield Central 48, Divine Savior 43

Brookfield East 72, West Allis Central 48

Bruce 37, Birchwood 21

Cambridge 47, Waterloo 34

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, St. Mary Catholic 31

Cedarburg 55, Whitefish Bay 41

Chippewa Falls 66, Menomonie 64

Clinton 67, Parkview 53

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Whitehall 15

Colfax 56, Spring Valley 30

Columbus 42, Lodi 23

Cuba City 62, Fennimore 39

Cudahy 50, Wauwatosa West 40

D.C. Everest 66, Wausau East 23

Darlington 69, Boscobel 38

De Pere 75, Green Bay Preble 36

De Soto 47, Kickapoo 34

DeForest 55, Stevens Point 44

Denmark 64, Clintonville 50

Dominican 76, Catholic Central 45

East Troy 41, Evansville 32

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Pepin/Alma 50

Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 37

Elkhorn Area 43, Westosha Central 36

Flambeau 75, Lake Holcombe 25

Gilmanton 40, New Auburn 34

Glenwood City 53, Mondovi 46

Greenfield 51, Greendale 36

Hamilton 61, Wauwatosa East 35

Homestead 63, Grafton 42

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 49

Howards Grove 60, Hilbert 31

Hudson 63, River Falls 38

Juda 49, Pecatonica 13

Kenosha Christian Life 50, University Lake 32

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Racine Case 43

Kenosha Tremper 71, Racine Park 64, 2OT

Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 59

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Campbellsport 48

Kewaskum 41, Berlin 24

Laconia 62, Omro 19

Lakeland 64, Tomahawk 25

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Lake Mills 38

Lancaster 52, Prairie du Chien 11

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Madison East 96, Beloit Memorial 51

Madison La Follette 38, Madison Memorial 32

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Mishicot 51

Marshall 70, New Glarus 47

Marshfield 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

Martin Luther 47, Saint Thomas More 39

Mayville 62, Lomira 52

Medford Area 41, Rhinelander 36

Melrose-Mindoro 81, Eleva-Strum 21

Menominee Indian 36, Tigerton 34

Menomonee Falls 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 40

Mercer 44, South Shore 36

Middleton 73, Janesville Craig 44

Milwaukee Carmen 30, Obama SCTE 14

Milwaukee King 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 34

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 41

Mukwonago 50, Waukesha South 38

Neenah 65, Kaukauna 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 65, Shorewood 48

New Berlin West 56, South Milwaukee 32

Northland Pines 70, Antigo 61

Northwood 43, Shell Lake 22

Oak Creek 58, Franklin 25

Oconomowoc 50, West Bend West 48

Onalaska 56, Holmen 50

Oshkosh North 64, Fond du Lac 56

Pius XI Catholic 76, Brown Deer 21

Plymouth 89, Winneconne 68

Port Washington 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 60

Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 46

Prairie Farm 58, Frederic 31

Prescott 48, Osceola 44

Pulaski 80, Sheboygan South 42

Racine Horlick 69, Kenosha Bradford 52

Racine Lutheran 44, The Prairie School 35

Reedsville 74, Sheboygan Lutheran 68

Richland Center 64, Dodgeville 54

River Valley 58, Platteville 37

Roncalli 46, Two Rivers 37

Rosholt 48, Marion 46, OT

Seneca 54, Ithaca 36

Sheboygan Falls 67, New Holstein 48

Sheboygan North 52, Bay Port 47

Shoreland Lutheran 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51

Shullsburg 62, Highland 24

Somerset 57, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Southern Door 47, Kewaunee 44

St. Marys Springs 66, North Fond du Lac 40

Stockbridge 66, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56

Sun Prairie 51, Janesville Parker 45

Suring 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Tomah 52, La Crosse Logan 39

Tri-County 58, Port Edwards 44

Union Grove 58, Burlington 36

Unity 70, Siren 47

University School of Milwaukee 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56

Valders 63, Kiel 38

Verona Area 63, Madison West 46

Waterford 68, Badger 52

Watertown 64, West Bend East 40

Waukesha West 37, Muskego 31

Waupaca 36, Oconto Falls 24

Waupun 79, Ripon 44

Wausau West 69, Merrill 51

Wausaukee 56, Laona-Wabeno 29

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 35

Weston 44, La Farge 39

Whitewater 61, McFarland 40

Wild Rose 44, Gresham Community 29

Wilmot Union 58, Delavan-Darien 51

Winter 60, Cornell 56

Wisconsin Dells 54, Adams-Friendship 31

Wisconsin Heights 66, Belleville 63

Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Hartford Union 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 29

Wrightstown 56, Little Chute 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Juneau, ccd.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashland 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 4

Avalanche 5, Black River Falls 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Minn. 6, Superior 3

Eau Claire North 5, Marquette University 3

Hayward 5, University School of Milwaukee 4, OT

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 1

Madison Memorial 1, Waunakee 0

Onalaska 3, Menomonie 2

Stoughton 9, Monroe 0

Sun Prairie 6, DeForest 0

Verona Area 6, Madison West 3

Waukesha 9, Oregon 1

GIRLS HOCKEY
Bay Area 7, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 0

