High School Scores: Friday, Jan. 27

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 67, Wisconsin Dells 55
Almond-Bancroft 79, Bowler 23
Altoona 70, Fall Creek 55
Amherst 61, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Antigo 76, Pacelli 44
Arrowhead 78, Waukesha North 52
Ashwaubenon 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 65
Assumption 42, Stratford 39
Auburndale 60, Pittsville 42
Bangor 70, Necedah 44
Bay Port 79, Sheboygan North 68
Brookfield Academy 77, St. John’s NW Military Academy 57
Bruce 40, Birchwood 34
Burlington 61, Union Grove 55
Cameron 63, Clayton 17
Catholic Memorial 65, Kettle Moraine 64
Chippewa Falls 60, Menomonie 42
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, Iowa 48, Cuba City 47
Clear Lake 75, Turtle Lake 46
Cornell 80, Winter 40
Crivitz 50, Oneida Nation 36
Cumberland 63, Ladysmith 55
De Pere 54, Green Bay Preble 38
Deerfield 79, Williams Bay 71
Denmark 71, Oconto Falls 43
Edgar 41, Phillips 38
Edgewood 59, Milton 41
Elkhorn Area 66, Westosha Central 64
Ellsworth 65, Mondovi 54
Fall River 66, Dodgeland 58
Florence 66, Three Lakes 50
Frederic 71, Prairie Farm 60
Gilmanton 54, New Auburn 50
Grafton 70, Homestead 62
Green Bay East 60, Menasha 55
Greenfield 67, Greendale 62
Gresham Community 79, Wild Rose 52
Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 65
Hustisford 73, Cambridge 65
Ironwood, Mich. 66, Butternut 42
Kenosha Christian Life 49, Saint Francis 46
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 52
Kimberly 66, Appleton West 23
Living Word Lutheran 75, Lake Country Lutheran 67
Luck 60, Webster 24
Markesan 59, Randolph 56
McDonell Central 84, Thorp 58
Mellen 77, Washburn 68
Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Riverside University 69
Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 78
Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Marshall 67
Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee Vincent 25
Monona Grove 71, Portage 59
Mount Horeb 53, Reedsburg Area 50
Mukwonago 78, Waukesha South 56
Muskego 70, Waukesha West 56
Neillsville 53, Greenwood 40
New Berlin Eisenhower 77, Shorewood 65
New Berlin West 59, South Milwaukee 54
New London 49, Green Bay West 46
Nicolet 62, Germantown 60
Northwestern 65, Hayward 53
Oak Creek 52, Franklin 49
Oregon 45, Monroe 38
Oshkosh North 89, Fond du Lac 74
Owen-Withee 74, Spencer 61
Peshtigo 72, Lena 53
Pius XI Catholic 81, Brown Deer 58
Platteville 69, River Valley 55
Prairie du Chien 58, Lancaster 44
Prentice 71, Abbotsford 59
Pulaski 71, Sheboygan South 57
Racine Case 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Racine Horlick 86, Kenosha Bradford 75
Racine Park 68, Kenosha Tremper 44
Regis 68, Osseo-Fairchild 45
Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 54, OT
Rice Lake 75, Eau Claire Memorial 55
Rio 78, Johnson Creek 47
River Falls 75, Hudson 60
Royall 81, Hillsboro 36
Saint Croix Central 61, Somerset 39
Saint Thomas Aquinas 77, Wausaukee 44
Sauk Prairie 55, Baraboo 49
Shiocton 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62
Sparta 78, Aquinas 55
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 41
Stoughton 91, Fort Atkinson 63
Superior 52, Cloquet, Minn. 49
Suring 51, Niagara 44
Tomah 74, La Crosse Logan 69
Unity 63, Siren 34
University Lake/Trinity 59, Tenor/Veritas 27
University School of Milwaukee 59, Heritage Christian 56
Warren, Ill. 79, Benton 60
Waterford 63, Badger 38
Waunakee 72, DeForest 45
Wausau East 60, D.C. Everest 56
Wausau West 55, Merrill 53
Wauwatosa West 74, Cudahy 40
West De Pere 37, Seymour 51
Westfield Area 56, Wautoma 51
Whitnall 62, Pewaukee 58
Wilmot Union 76, Delavan-Darien 59
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 85, Marshfield 53
Xavier 83, Shawano Community 67
Young Coggs Prep 68, Salam School 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algoma 50, Sturgeon Bay 26
Amery 58, Ellsworth 43
Appleton North 61, Appleton East 46
Appleton West 47, Kimberly 46
Arrowhead 64, Waukesha North 19
Augusta 43, Lincoln 36
Barneveld 64, Albany 36
Beaver Dam 61, Slinger 47
Belmont 44, River Ridge 43
Big Foot 52, Turner 48
Black Hawk 59, Benton 52
Blair-Taylor 39, Independence 30
Brillion 33, Chilton 24
Brodhead 64, Palmyra-Eagle 49
Brookfield Central 48, Divine Savior 43
Brookfield East 72, West Allis Central 48
Bruce 37, Birchwood 21
Cambridge 47, Waterloo 34
Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, St. Mary Catholic 31
Cedarburg 55, Whitefish Bay 41
Chippewa Falls 66, Menomonie 64
Clinton 67, Parkview 53
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Whitehall 15
Colfax 56, Spring Valley 30
Columbus 42, Lodi 23
Cuba City 62, Fennimore 39
Cudahy 50, Wauwatosa West 40
D.C. Everest 66, Wausau East 23
Darlington 69, Boscobel 38
De Pere 75, Green Bay Preble 36
De Soto 47, Kickapoo 34
DeForest 55, Stevens Point 44
Denmark 64, Clintonville 50
Dominican 76, Catholic Central 45
East Troy 41, Evansville 32
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Pepin/Alma 50
Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 37
Elkhorn Area 43, Westosha Central 36
Flambeau 75, Lake Holcombe 25
Gilmanton 40, New Auburn 34
Glenwood City 53, Mondovi 46
Greenfield 51, Greendale 36
Hamilton 61, Wauwatosa East 35
Homestead 63, Grafton 42
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 49
Howards Grove 60, Hilbert 31
Hudson 63, River Falls 38
Juda 49, Pecatonica 13
Kenosha Christian Life 50, University Lake 32
Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Racine Case 43
Kenosha Tremper 71, Racine Park 64, 2OT
Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 59
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Campbellsport 48
Kewaskum 41, Berlin 24
Laconia 62, Omro 19
Lakeland 64, Tomahawk 25
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Lake Mills 38
Lancaster 52, Prairie du Chien 11
Luxemburg-Casco 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Madison East 96, Beloit Memorial 51
Madison La Follette 38, Madison Memorial 32
Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Mishicot 51
Marshall 70, New Glarus 47
Marshfield 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
Martin Luther 47, Saint Thomas More 39
Mayville 62, Lomira 52
Medford Area 41, Rhinelander 36
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Eleva-Strum 21
Menominee Indian 36, Tigerton 34
Menomonee Falls 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 40
Mercer 44, South Shore 36
Middleton 73, Janesville Craig 44
Milwaukee Carmen 30, Obama SCTE 14
Milwaukee King 60, Milwaukee School of Languages 34
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 41
Mukwonago 50, Waukesha South 38
Neenah 65, Kaukauna 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 65, Shorewood 48
New Berlin West 56, South Milwaukee 32
Northland Pines 70, Antigo 61
Northwood 43, Shell Lake 22
Oak Creek 58, Franklin 25
Oconomowoc 50, West Bend West 48
Onalaska 56, Holmen 50
Oshkosh North 64, Fond du Lac 56
Pius XI Catholic 76, Brown Deer 21
Plymouth 89, Winneconne 68
Port Washington 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 60
Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 46
Prairie Farm 58, Frederic 31
Prescott 48, Osceola 44
Pulaski 80, Sheboygan South 42
Racine Horlick 69, Kenosha Bradford 52
Racine Lutheran 44, The Prairie School 35
Reedsville 74, Sheboygan Lutheran 68
Richland Center 64, Dodgeville 54
River Valley 58, Platteville 37
Roncalli 46, Two Rivers 37
Rosholt 48, Marion 46, OT
Seneca 54, Ithaca 36
Sheboygan Falls 67, New Holstein 48
Sheboygan North 52, Bay Port 47
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51
Shullsburg 62, Highland 24
Somerset 57, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Southern Door 47, Kewaunee 44
St. Marys Springs 66, North Fond du Lac 40
Stockbridge 66, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56
Sun Prairie 51, Janesville Parker 45
Suring 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34
Tomah 52, La Crosse Logan 39
Tri-County 58, Port Edwards 44
Union Grove 58, Burlington 36
Unity 70, Siren 47
University School of Milwaukee 66, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56
Valders 63, Kiel 38
Verona Area 63, Madison West 46
Waterford 68, Badger 52
Watertown 64, West Bend East 40
Waukesha West 37, Muskego 31
Waupaca 36, Oconto Falls 24
Waupun 79, Ripon 44
Wausau West 69, Merrill 51
Wausaukee 56, Laona-Wabeno 29
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 35
Weston 44, La Farge 39
Whitewater 61, McFarland 40
Wild Rose 44, Gresham Community 29
Wilmot Union 58, Delavan-Darien 51
Winter 60, Cornell 56
Wisconsin Dells 54, Adams-Friendship 31
Wisconsin Heights 66, Belleville 63
Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Hartford Union 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 29
Wrightstown 56, Little Chute 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Juneau, ccd.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ashland 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 4
Avalanche 5, Black River Falls 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Minn. 6, Superior 3
Eau Claire North 5, Marquette University 3
Hayward 5, University School of Milwaukee 4, OT
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 1
Madison Memorial 1, Waunakee 0
Onalaska 3, Menomonie 2
Stoughton 9, Monroe 0
Sun Prairie 6, DeForest 0
Verona Area 6, Madison West 3
Waukesha 9, Oregon 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bay Area 7, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 0