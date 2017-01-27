Jacques, Wery agree to dismiss civil suit over bank records snooping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Alderman Chris Wery and 2016 campaign opponent Debbie Jacques have agreed to the dismissal of a civil suit filed by Jacques after it was discovered Wery had been accessing her financial records.

The dismissal order signed by Judge Marc Hammer states all claims, actions, and counterclaims are dismissed with prejudice.

The order obtained by Action 2 News includes a public apology from Wery to Jacques and his District 8 constituents:

I, Chris Wery, apologize to the community and, specifically, to Ms. Debbie Jacques, for my actions in accessing and viewing the Associated Bank accounts of Ms. Jacques. “The citizens of my district and the City of Green Bay have come to expect a much higher standard from me in my personal and private interactions and I failed to meet that standard when I accessed and viewed Ms. Jacques’ bank accounts. “My intent was never to harm anyone, but to verify information I already knew to be true. Nevertheless, it was wrong to take matters into my own hands and for my actions, I am sorry. I ask Ms. Jacques to accept this sincere apology and promise that I will strive to prove to the citizens of my district and the City of Green Bay that I am deserving of their faith and trust as we move forward.”

Jacques ran against Wery during the 2016 Spring Election. During this time, Wery worked with the Associated Bank of Ashwaubenon on a temporary basis. According to the now dismissed civil suit, he violated the bank’s policies by accessing Jacques’ financial accounts.

Wery told Action 2 News that he had reported Jacques to state elections officials because she was breaking campaign finance rules by filing under exempt status, even though she’d surpassed the $2,000 in campaign contributions that would allow her to file that way.

Jacques told Action 2 News that she did fail to change her status, but she wondered how Wery knew about it. She became suspicious after reading an article that listed Wery as an employee of the Associated Bank of Ashwaubenon, the same bank she used for her family and campaign’s five accounts.

Jacques told the bank that she believed Wery had used his job to gain access to her accounts. The civil suit stated that Associated Bank investigated the claims and found them to be true, and told Jaques that Wery was terminated from his work there because of it.

Wery went on to win the election with 68 percent of the votes.

Jacques said she had filed a civil suit to recoup attorney fees and the cost of having someone make sure her personal information was safe.

The Green Bay City Council did not hand down punishment to Wery, but letter of disapproval was read during a meeting.

The Green Bay Police Department investigated and found no illegal activity and no criminal charges were filed.