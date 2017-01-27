Johnson says voter fraud should not be Trump priority

The Associated Press Published:
Ron Johnson at his campaign call center
(Photo: WBAY)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says investigating possible voter fraud should not be President Trump’s priority.

Johnson told WTAQ-AM on Friday that ensuring the integrity of elections is “extremely important,” he “would not list this as a top priority this administration should be focused on at this time.”

Trump says he wants an investigation into the widely debunked claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the November election he won.

Johnson won re-election in November and Trump carried Wisconsin. A recount of Wisconsin’s presidential election results changed few votes and revealed no widespread abuse or fraud.

Johnson says he would like Trump to focus on regulatory reform, even though he says it is “not a very sexy subject.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s