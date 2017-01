MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) – A 46-year-old man has died after being struck by a train in Marinette.

Marinette Police say they responded to a report of a person being hit by a train at 1:47 a.m. Friday.

Police did not give the exact location of the incident.

The police department identified the man as a 46-year-old from Marinette.

The man’s name is being withheld until family members are notified of his death.

Marinette Police, Fire, and Emergency Services responded to the scene.