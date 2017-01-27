Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt dead at 77

LONDON (AP) – The Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt has died. He was 77.

Hurt’s agent Charles McDonald says the actor, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London.

The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in “Midnight Express” — he did win a Golden Globe for that — and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man.”

Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He was the troubled Winston Smith in the movie adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984.” In 1979 he terrified audiences when an alien burst from his chest in Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” and spoofed that very same scene in Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs.”

To a younger generation he may be remembered as Ollivander, the seller of wands in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” or as the War Doctor in the “Doctor Who” BBC series.

As prolific as ever, with 205 acting credits, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film “Jackie” as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady.

Hurt leaves behind a few production credits. He appears in three movies scheduled for release this year and was currently filming Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” playing Neville Chamberlain, according to the Internet Movie Database.