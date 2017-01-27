Remembering Rawhide co-founder Jan Gillespie’s legacy

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) – A community is remembering Jan Gillespie, co- founder of the Rawhide Boy’s Ranch near New London.

She passed away Wednesday at the age of 82.

Family and friends say she touched hundreds of lives through her work at the ranch.

“Her heart was often very tender to the boys and Jan was also someone that could look a young man and gain the respect that she needed as house mother to troubled boys,” said Rawhide Executive Director John Solberg.

During her 27 years as a house mother she served more than 350 boys.

Today rawhide oversees 600-650 youth and families a year through its accredited high school, outpatient mental health services and more.

“A great deal of faith and look at what transpired over these 50 years,” said Solberg.

Two people that joined in on the faith were Bart and Cherry Starr.

They became co-founders with Jan and her husband John shortly after Rawhide’s opening.

“It’s amazing what their thought was 50 years ago and really and when they approached Bart and me, we were thrilled by it,” said Cherry.

And that heart helped boys like David Claus.

He says he was a resident 44 years ago.

“Jan was special, and really with John, gave me the opportunity to believe the good that I do have and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” said Claus.

“She leaves such a legacy, for the hundreds of lives she’s touched in so many ways,” said Cherry.