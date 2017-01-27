Two out-of-state men arrested for enticing local girls for sex

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – In two separate investigations, Oconto County authorities arrested two men from other states who were contacting local girls on the Internet to have sex.

Early this month, Oconto Police were looking for a runaway girl. Police were asked to check the welfare of 30-year-old Justin Craig — a homeless man who was traveling from the state of Oregon to Oconto. Police found the man — and the girl — at a hotel. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office determined Craig had communicated with the girl over the Internet for several months before leaving Oregon. He’s charged with child enticement with intent to have sexual contact with a minor.

Later that same week, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a crash where the driver left the scene. The car was stolen from Minnesota. The owner told police a 19-year-old relative, Alexander Boatright, took the car and was probably going to Oconto Falls to meet a 14-year-old girl he’d been communicating with over the Internet for a few months.

Oconto Falls Police and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office tracked him to Abrams, where they say Boatright admitted to the crash and told investigators he hitchhiked to Abrams to meet the girl and intended to have sex with her.

He’s in the Oconto County Jail charged with child enticement with intent to have sexual contact with a minor and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He’s also charged in Shawano County with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The sheriff’s office is advising parents to monitor their child’s usage of the Internet and apps and know who they’re communicating with.