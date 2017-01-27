UW Oshkosh Foundation Faces Possible Bankruptcy

The future of the UW Oshkosh Foundation is in question amid a state investigation into several business transactions involving the Foundation and UW Oshkosh.

It’s a story we first told you about last week.

That’s when the UW System filed a lawsuit against former Chancellor Richard Wells and Chief Business Officer Thomas Sonnleitner.

They’re accused of illegally transferring millions of dollars from the university to its foundation between 2010 and 2014 to help the Foundation pay for five real estate projects— some of which still haven’t been paid off.

Of the five projects recently funded by the U-W Oshkosh Foundation– Three have outstanding balances, totaling about 14.5 million dollars.

This includes the Alumni Welcome and Conference Center— and two biodigesters, in Oshkosh and Rosendale.

However- at least one member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors isn’t sure there is enough money to pay off that debt, and one option is filing for bankruptcy.

“I think it’s really the last option that anybody wants to happen, and the board is aggressively looking at other options so it doesn’t have to happen. I think unfortunately bankruptcy would not be good for anybody involved, for the university system, for the lenders involved, for the board itself, it really wouldn’t be good for anybody,” said Rep. Amanda Stuck (D) Appleton.

Stuck has been a member of the foundation’s board since last fall.

She added,”Right now there is a lot of concern about what the future of the board will be, and how we proceed from here. I know clearly in the report that was put out the board was found to be cleared of any wrong doing at all and that the responsibility for what happened really only rested with the chancellor or vice chancellor.”

Wells and Sonnleitner are accused of illegally transferring more than 11 million dollars in university funds to the foundation, which is a violation of state law.

In response to the foundation’s potential bankruptcy, University Chief Communications Officer Jamie Ceman said, “We cannot speak to the financial status of the Foundation as it is a separate, private entity.”

The UW System and the Foundation have been in discussions, and Stuck says some type of outcome is expected soon.