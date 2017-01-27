WBAY RV & Camping Expo promises great deals

It’s one of the largest RV and camping shows in the Upper Midwest, and guaranteed to get you in the mood for spring.

The WBAY RV and Camping Expo is underway at Shopko Hall and the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena.

After what seems like an eternal stretch of gloomy skies and gray days, eternal optimism awaits you in Ashwaubenon this weekend.

“We are definitely hoping that people are thinking spring and ready to get outside and have some fun this summer, in fact we have so many things here that we’ve actually outgrown the building, so we even have displays outside as well,” says Holly Williams, PMI Vice President of Consumer Events.

The annual WBAY RV & Camping Expo covers everything associated with camping, from RVs and campers of all shapes and sizes, campground representatives from around the state, to new products, like the Fire Fence, on display for the first time.

“Very rapid to set up, we put some engineering into it to make it so it doesn’t warp, high temperature paint to keep the longevity of the product in place,” says Patrick McCarthy, a Fire Fence representative.

For those looking to upgrade, trade-in, or buy new, dealers say there is no better time.

“Our factory reps are all here, we have all the knowledge you’re ever going to meet in any one location at any one time, we have negotiated our best pricing, and I mean by thousands our best pricing, so if you’re going to shop and you are serious about buying a camper, now is the exact best time to do it,” says Jeff Norton, Quietwoods RVs Sales Manager.

For an industry that thrives on consumers feeling confident to spend disposable income, dealers say momentum is the highest it’s been in years.

“You can see of course with the stock market, new President Trump, all these thing that give people a lot of excitement, we have the best finance rates we’ve had in years, best pricing,” says Norton.