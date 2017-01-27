Wisconsin republicans ask for review of road project costs

The Associated Press Published:
orange barrels block road
(Photo: WBAY)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Assembly Republican leaders are asking the state Department of Transportation for a review of costs for recently completed, ongoing and planned projects.

The letter sent Friday comes after release of an audit that said the department underestimated costs of projects of ongoing projects by more than $3 billion.

The letter sent to DOT Secretary Dave Ross was signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Majority Leader Jim Steineke and budget committee co-chairman Rep. John Nygren.

The transportation budget was projected to have a $1 billion shortfall. It’s not clear how that may change based on the audit’s findings. Vos says the audit probably means that the transportation fund “is deeper in the red than we thought.”

The lawmakers ask the department to report back by March 15.

