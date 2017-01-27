Worldwide special-needs prom event coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – An unforgettable prom night is in the works for special needs teens and adults in the Green Bay area. It will be part of a world- wide experience through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“I’m a mother of a son who is 30 with down syndrome and my whole family, I have three other children and it would be so different without Steve in our lives, he brings a quality and dimension to my life that is so different and so great,” said Julie Van Hoosen who is the main volunteer putting on the event at Green Bay Community Church.

The special needs prom will be on February 10th for the first time in Northeast Wisconsin through the Tim Tebow Foundation’s “Night to Shine” event.

“It’s actually going on by the way in all 50 states and 11 foreign countries, there’s 3 of these in Uganda,” said Van Hoosen.

As in previous years through the organization, the event is meant to be the ultimate VIP treatment experience.

“They’re going to come down the red carpet and we’re going to have paparazzi and the whole bunch of people cheering loudly for some and the quiet cheer for others and then at the end of that they’re going to get crowned either king or queen of the prom,” said Van Hoosen.

Prom attendees need to be at least 14 years old with special needs. Anyone interested in going is encouraged to sign up in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-to-shine-green-bay-tickets-29839873866

Registration deadline has been extended to this weekend but volunteers are still in high demand.

Information for volunteering can be found here: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4facaa29a7fe3-volunteer