Milwaukee Police to support immigrant community amid Trump policy changes

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) — Milwaukee’s police chief spoke out Saturday against President Donald Trump’s newest policies on immigration.

Speaking at Milwaukee’s Voces de la Frontera’s Annual Assembly, Chief Ed Flynn said his department will support Milwaukee’s immigrant community, which is a stark contrast to Trump’s plans to empower local police to enforce immigration laws.

Flynn said he’s concerned the president’s move creates an unnecessary culture of fear.

“The role of their local police department is to protect them. That’s our role. And we’re not here to terrify them, pull them out of their houses or pull them off work sites and inquire whether they’re legally in the United States,” Flynn said.

The chief’s sentiments are a far cry from Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s step-for-step support of Trump’s orders. Flynn said he expects Clarke will keep immigration a red-hot issue for both sides.

“He probably will get in the way on this and say everything he can do to scare the hell out of people, but mercifully, he has very little role. I don’t think it’s going to have an impact on the daily lives of this community, but I’m sure he’ll do his best to scare people,” Flynn said.

“What we’re saying is Milwaukee County has the right to stand up and not participate, that our sheriff’s deputies will not become ICE and homeland security agents, that the county courthouse will be a safe place, a sensitive place for everyone to seek justice,” said Milwaukee County supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic

Flynn said his main reason for being there Saturday was to give immigrant families in the community peace of mind.