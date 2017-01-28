OSCI pairs with non-profit to help community members

It’s not something you see every day — a dog inside of a prison cell. But for the past four years, it’s been an ongoing program at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

“I was not really in favor of the program starting,” says Rex Smith, a unit manager at OSCI. “Now, I’ve kind of come full circle, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

For the past year, the prison has paired with Journey Together Service Dog, an Oshkosh-based non-profit organization, that trains service dogs that will be placed with post traumatic stress disorder victims across the state — at no charge to them.

“When we started this out, we didn’t really expect to see what we’ve gotten out of this,” says Brenda Cirricione, president of Journey Together Service Dog. “The inmates are totally invested in the dogs. They take care of them.”

“I expected the atmosphere to be much different and colder, and it’s not,” says Jackie Miller, a Journey Together Service Dog client. “I’m very appreciative to what these inmates have gone through and what they do to help someone like me.”

“In prison, you have a choice,” says Brad, an inmate at OSCI. “You can either use your time wisely, you can use it to better yourself, or you can sit around.”

“This has opened my eyes to new things, and a new way of thinking,” says Rob, an inmate at OSCI. “I’ve become a better person because of this program.”

“Myself, I’m a combat vet diagnosed with PTSD, so this program is very near and dear to my heart,” says Brad. “Not only do we get to help people out there, but it’s also very beneficial for me in here.”

During his time working with the program, Smith says he’s seen a drastic change for participating inmates. “I’ve seen these guys care,” he says. “I’ve seen hardened criminals cry and show emotion. I’ve seen it develop them into an outstanding team.

After four years of success, OSCI now pairs with Fox Valley Technical College to provide even more opportunities. Inmates involved with the program can now receive credits from the school, and certificates like dog training or grooming.

Still, those involved say the ultimate goal of the program is to help those struggling with PTSD in their daily lives.

“For me, I’ve pushed myself out of my comfort zone, because I’ve seen what [my dog] can bring me,” says Miller. “It’s liberating, that’s the best way to put it. I feel like I’m getting my life back.”

“[Inmates] always think the program is about training dogs. And we tell them it’s not about training dogs,” says Smith. “Most of all, it’s about being human. And taking down that survival wall that you have, that you need to survive in prison. It’s about being human again. And that’s really where the success is.”