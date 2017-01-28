Planters Mr. Peanut traveling through Northeast Wisconsin this weekend

Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) – The iconic Planters mascot, Mr. Peanut, is cruising through Northeast Wisconsin this week as part of a national tour with the decked out ride–the NUTmobile.
Whether you would like us to take you on a peanut-butter-smooth ride in the NUTmobile, you can check out its advanced features and customized interior, or ask any questions you may have.
This year, the NUTmobile is traveling around the country to find out how loud America will shout for nuts.
While in town, fans can visit the NUTmobile at one of the events and shout “I Love Planters!” loud and proud for all to hear and receive a sample of delicious, craveable Planters nuts.
Here’s a list of tour stops this week:
Walmart Supercenter Event
Friday, January 27th | 12 pm – 5 pm
3701 E Calumet St
Appleton, WI 54915
Saturday, January 28th | 12 pm – 5 pm
955 Mutual Way
Appleton, WI 54913
Sunday, January 29th | 12 pm – 5 pm
1155 W Winneconne Ave
Neenah, WI 54956