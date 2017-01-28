Planters Mr. Peanut traveling through Northeast Wisconsin this weekend

Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) – The iconic Planters mascot, Mr. Peanut, is cruising through Northeast Wisconsin this week as part of a national tour with the decked out ride–the NUTmobile.

Whether you would like us to take you on a peanut-butter-smooth ride in the NUTmobile, you can check out its advanced features and customized interior, or ask any questions you may have.

This year, the NUTmobile is traveling around the country to find out how loud America will shout for nuts.

While in town, fans can visit the NUTmobile at one of the events and shout “I Love Planters!” loud and proud for all to hear and receive a sample of delicious, craveable Planters nuts.

Here’s a list of tour stops this week:

Walmart Supercenter Event

Friday, January 27th | 12 pm – 5 pm

3701 E Calumet St

Appleton, WI 54915

Saturday, January 28th | 12 pm – 5 pm

955 Mutual Way

Appleton, WI 54913

Sunday, January 29th | 12 pm – 5 pm

1155 W Winneconne Ave

Neenah, WI 54956