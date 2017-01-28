Seymour community comes together to hold large benefit for student with cancer

The Seymour community came together for one of their own Saturday organizing a benefit for a young man with liver cancer.

When you ask someone from the Seymour community to describe Jarrid Rynish; you’ll probably hear an answer like this.

“He’s such a great kid, always smiling, always having a good time, always wanting to meet new people, he’s always positive,” said Seymour Sophomore Morgan Seitz.

Rynish, a senior at Seymour High School, has a trick for getting such a positive reputation.

“Talking to everyone,” said Rynish.

But what you can’t see from his big smile, Rynish is struggling with a rare form of liver cancer, working with UW Children’s Hospital to find a donor to get him a much-needed transplant.

The procedure is incredibly expensive so to offset the costs, the many people who love Rynish and see his work in the Seymour Community came together Saturday to raffle off 250 baskets and auction off 60 other items.

“Community response has been 965 percent more than we anticipated,” said Rynish’s Aunt Sharon Reynolds.

With hundreds of people in attendance, the goal for Rynish’s journey is to raise $70,000, a huge help for his family.

“He’s been positive all the way through his experience and ever since his diagnosis, if you looked at him, you wouldn’t even know he has cancer because he’s always so positive and he’s his same old self,” said Seitz.

And he’ll continue to be his same old self.

“Because I know everyone believes in me,” said Rynish.