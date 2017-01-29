Attorneys general call Trump travel ban unconstitutional

(WISN) – Attorneys general from more than a dozen states are voicing opposition against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

On Sunday a group of state lawyers criticized the changes, which seek to restrict travel for people from seven countries coming to the U.S. and also affect a refugee program. Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S.

The lawyers criticized the order as “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.”

“Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth,” the statement said.

Included in the order is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

The White House released a statement Sunday afternoon, according to CNN, that said the order is “not a Muslim ban,” which it said “the media” is falsely reporting.

The lawyers said they will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects the country’s history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.

The statement was issued by attorneys general of New York, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine and Maryland as well as the attorney general of Washington, D.C.

Multiple federal courts issued stays on the order this weekend, and the attorneys general said they think the executive order will ultimately be struck down in court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.