Packers 2016-2017 season: A success?

This season the Green Bay Packers gave several meanings to the word success. They started strong, fought through injuries, and turned around a season that seemed doomed at 4-6, but it all came to an end in Atlanta–a disappointing finish for a team that always seems—so close.

“We had a successful season but we did not reach the ultimate goal of winning the super bowl,” said head coach Mike McCarthy.

“That’s why you play this game. Football challenges you in ways to get better. Nothing is done easily in this league,” said safety Morgan Burnett.

Before the Packers began their 8 game winning streak, Coach McCarthy called himself a “highly successful” NFL coach, regardless of where his team stood at 4-6. However, over the course of his time here in Green Bay, the learning and the desire to be better hasn’t wavered–even with just one championship.

“There was a time I thought I was ready to be a head coach and I could tell ya back in 06 when we were sitting there at 1-4, I thought what did i get myself into? 11 years later I’m still learning things. “We’re not perfect. By no means do we try and be perfect. We’re ready to go in the direction we need to go and in the meantime keeping our eye on the target and the target will always be to win the world championship here in Green Bay,” said McCarthy.

So who will be a part of that hopeful team next season? The Packers have 14 free agents come March leaving a lot of decisions left to be made. They roll over 8 million in salary cap space and will decide if players like T.J. Lang, Micah Hyde, Julius Peppers, Nick Perry, Eddie Lacy or Jared Cook are worth paying and keeping in Titletown.

“I love putting on that helmet every weekend. It’s an honor to represent this team,” said Lang.

Packers defensive back Micah Hyde added, “Whatever happens, happens. You know I really don’t have much of a say in that. I would love to. This place is the best place for me. At the end of the day it has to be a business decision and it’s kinda out of my control.”

Coming so close to the Super Bowl for another year also serves as a reminder that 33 year old quarterback Aaron Rodgers has just one championship under his belt as well, and while he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon, is there any added pressure to get back to the super bowl before the window of opportunity closes for the Packers?

“I still feel pretty young. I think I have a number of years still left in me. I can play at a high level. We just gotta make sure we’re going all in every year. We just gotta make sure we’re going all in every year,” said Rodgers.

“We need to win a championship for everybody. Obviously he’s the key to our team. He’s the best player on our football team. He’s the best player in the National Football League. He’s already thinking about the things he’s gotta work on in the off season so I get it. We all wanna win a championship and I can promise you and our fans that we’re doing everything that we can,” said McCarthy.